Youth held for abducting, raping university girl student

Bhubaneswar: A youth has been apprehended by the police for allegedly abducting and raping a girl student of a university in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Das (22) alias Raja of Khurda.

According to police sources, Raja along with his associates abducted the victim on August 30 around 2 pm while the girl was on her way home after attending her classes at the university.

The miscreants suddenly intercepted her and forced her into a four-wheeler. However, when the girl tried to scream, the accused youths knocked the girl unconscious by drugging her.

Failing to find the girl, the victim’s family members lodged a complaint at Saheed Nagar police station.

Acting on the complaint and a tip-off about the girl’s location, cops conducted a raid at a slum near Khandagiri here and rescued the girl. Police also nabbed Raja from the spot.

Following the interrogation, Raja confessed to his crimes and stated that he had taken her to Ganjam and Puri on the pretext of providing her a job, where he raped her at hotels. He was also planning for trafficking of the girl to other state, sources said.