Youth held for abducting minor girl in Mayurbhanj village

Mayurbhanj: Police on Monday rescued a minor girl who was allegedly abducted from Bhimda village under Badasahi police limits and arrested her abductor.

The minor girl was rescued from nearby Ratanpur in Mayurbhanj district today. The police also arrested one Shaikh Tuna (30) for abducting the minor girl.

According to sources, the minor girl was abducted by the accused on August 1 night. After a frantic search, the family member of the minor girl lodged a complaint at the local police station in this regard.

On the basis of the complaint, the police launched a probe into the matter. Acting on a tip-off, the police managed to apprehend the accused youth from Ratanpur village.

The police recorded the statement of the minor girl and got her medical examination conducted before handing her over to her family.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been forwarded to court today.