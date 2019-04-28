Youth hacks younger brother to death in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A youth hacked his younger brother to death over a family feud at Barakani village under Bandhamunda police limits in Rourkela of Sundargarh district on Sunday.

The accused youth, identified as Kokka Ekka, allegedly killed his younger brother Somak, the police said.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the siblings over buying chicken last evening. Later, the argument turned violent when Kokka attacked his younger brother with a sharp weapon. As a result, Somma died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, Kokka fled the spot. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab accused youth.