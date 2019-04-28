Youth hacks aunt to death for Rs 500

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth hacks aunt to death
Representational image
10

Keonjhar: A youth allegedly hacked his aunt to death following a quarrel over Rs 500 at Dumuria village under Ghatagaon Police limits in Keonjhar district.

The accused youth, identified as Sadhu Das, has been detained for further probe into the matter. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

Related Posts

Contractor shot dead by Maoists in Kandhamal

Man attempts suicide after killing wife in Balasore village

Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

According to sources, an argument broke out between Sadhu and his aunt over Rs 500. In a fit of rage, the youth hacked the woman with an axe resulting in her death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.