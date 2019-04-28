Youth hacks aunt to death for Rs 500

Keonjhar: A youth allegedly hacked his aunt to death following a quarrel over Rs 500 at Dumuria village under Ghatagaon Police limits in Keonjhar district.

The accused youth, identified as Sadhu Das, has been detained for further probe into the matter. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to sources, an argument broke out between Sadhu and his aunt over Rs 500. In a fit of rage, the youth hacked the woman with an axe resulting in her death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.