Youth hacked over past rivalry in Keonjhar

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
past rivalry
10

Keonjhar: A youth was hacked by a person at Kalima village under Keonjhar police limits here on Monday over suspected past rivalry.

The deceased has been identified as Debananda Penthei while the accused has been identified as Kanhei Penthei.

Related Posts

Loco-pilot stops train, saves lives of elephant herd

Man commits suicide after losing lakhs in cricket betting

Rourkela Bar Association stage dharna against bail to…

According to sources, Debananda was attacked by Kanhei as he was allegedly involved in spreading rumours about Kanhei’s sister. He has been admitted to Telkoi hospital. However, the accused absconded after committing the crime.

Police have started a probe to nab the accused and ascertain the actual reason behind the murderous attack.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.