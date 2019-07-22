Youth hacked over past rivalry in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A youth was hacked by a person at Kalima village under Keonjhar police limits here on Monday over suspected past rivalry.

The deceased has been identified as Debananda Penthei while the accused has been identified as Kanhei Penthei.

According to sources, Debananda was attacked by Kanhei as he was allegedly involved in spreading rumours about Kanhei’s sister. He has been admitted to Telkoi hospital. However, the accused absconded after committing the crime.

Police have started a probe to nab the accused and ascertain the actual reason behind the murderous attack.