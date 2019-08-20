Youth goes missing in Satabatia Canal in Cuttack

Youth goes missing
Representational Image
Cuttack: A youth went missing from Jagatpur area of Cuttack district while taking bath in Satabatia Canal here today afternoon. The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the youth was taking bath in the canal with his friends this afternoon when he accidentally slipped into deep water and went missing.

On being informed, fire services personnel launched a search operation with the help of ODRAF team.

However, the youth was yet to be traced till the last report came in.

