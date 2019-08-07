Youth goes missing after being swept away in floodwaters

Youth goes missing
Kalahandi: A youth reportedly went missing in Petfula river in Kalahandi district after being swept away by floodwaters in Thuamul Rampur block here on Wednesday.

The youth has been identified as a resident of Kathakura village in Kalahandi district.

Sources said, the victim swept away in the floodwaters in Petfula river. However, locals tried to save the youth but failed to trace him. Later, the locals alerted the fire service officials who then launched a search operation.

Notably, incessant rain lashed the district causing flood-like situation in the area.

