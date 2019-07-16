Youth goes missing after being dragged by crocodile in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A youth reportedly went missing after being dragged by a crocodile while taking bath in Brahmani river near Pattamundai in Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

The missing youth has been identified as Kuna Baral of Sahupada village under Aul police limits in this district.

Eyewitnesses informed that Baral was taking bath in the river this morning when a crocodile dragged him into deep water. Some locals, who were present at the scene, immediately carried out a search operation but in vain.

Later, they alerted the matter to the fire department personnel, who reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing youth.

On June 2, a youth named Sanjay Pradhan had fallen prey to the crocodile while taking bathTop in Brahmani river at Mandapada village in Pattamundai.