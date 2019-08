Kalahandi: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree near his house in Dalit Sahi under Kokasara police limits in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased was identified as Dambaru Bag.

According to sources, locals spotted the body and immediately alerted Dambaru’s family members. On being informed, local police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the reason behind Dambaru’s death was not known immediately, it is suspected to be a case of suicide, sources said.