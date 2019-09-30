Youth found hanging inside house in Cuttack

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth found hanging
Cuttack: The body of a youth was found hanging inside his house at Paikarapur village under Choudwar police limits in Cuttack on Monday.

According to sources, the youth, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was found hanging to the ceiling of the house this morning.

On being informed about the matter, the police reached the spot and seized the body. The body was sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

However, the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

pragativadinewsservice
