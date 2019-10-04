Youth found hanging inside ashram in Rourkela

Rourkela: The body of a youth was found hanging inside the premises of Swami Nigamanada Ashram near Chhend colony in Rourkela on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Suryakant Rath, was working in a nearby school and was residing in the ashram.

As per reports, the matter came to light after the members of the ashram spotted Rath’s body and alerted the local police about the same.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Though the exact reason behind the death is unknown, it is suspected that Rath has committed suicide, sources said.