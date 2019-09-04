Youth found hanging in Rayagada village, murder suspected

Rayagada: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree at Perupang village under Rayagada town police limits in the district today.

The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained. Some locals spotted the body hanging to a Neem tree this morning and alerted the police.

On being intimation by locals, Padampur police reached the spot with a scientific team and started an investigation.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that some miscreants might have killed the youth and later hanged the body to the tree, police said.

Reportedly, the body has been sent to a hospital in Gunupur for post-mortem and the police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.