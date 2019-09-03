Youth found hanging in house in Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: A young businessman was found hanging in his house at Narayanmandir Sahi in Bhanjanagar town of Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as CH Ananta Kumar Subiddhi of the same locality.

According to sources, the family members of the youth found him hanging to the ceiling of their house this morning. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Prima facie it appears that the youth might have committed suicide over a family dispute. A probe is on into the incident. The cause behind the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, police officials said.

A case (39/19) of unnatural death has been registered regarding the incident, informed Bhanjanagar IIC Sudipta Kumar Sahu.