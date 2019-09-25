Youth found hanging from tree in Koraput

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth found hanging
Representational image
0

Koraput: A youth was found hanging from a tree near Purunagara Ganga Maa Mandir under Jeypore police limits in Koraput district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Kadambal (22) of Purunagada.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body fo the youth hanging to a tree and informed the same to the youth’s family.

Related Posts

Two robbers arrested in Bolangir

Catch for Odisha fishermen! Huge whale shark sold for over…

IMD predicts Heavy Rain: EOCs Of 7 Odisha Districts Put On…

On intimation, police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Rameshwar committed suicide after being abused by family members over some family dispute on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Two robbers arrested in Bolangir

Catch for Odisha fishermen! Huge whale shark sold for over…

IMD predicts Heavy Rain: EOCs Of 7 Odisha Districts Put On…

1 of 1,880