Youth found hanging from tree in Angul

Angul: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in mysterious conditions on the outskirts of Gurudhi village under Purunakote police limits in Angul district today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the youth hanging to a tree and informed the same to the police.

Police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have murdered the youth and then hanged his body on the tree.

Reportedly, police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.