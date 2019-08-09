Youth found dead on roadside in Boudh; murder suspected

Boudh: A youth was found dead on roadside near Jhikerpali village under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Achyuta Suna of Kundamal village. Some locals spotted the body this morning and informed the police about the same.

While the exact reason behind the youth’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he was murdered as there were injury marks on his head. It was also learned that Achyuta had gone to Palasagor village last evening and did not return home at night.

Reportedly, the body has been recovered by the local police and sent for post-mortem to the nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind the youth’s death. A motorcycle, which was found a few meters away from the body, has been seized by the cops.