Youth found dead near NH-59 in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A youth was found dead near National Highway 59 at Baliguda College Ghati in Kandhamal district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Patitapabana Swain of M. Rampur area of Kalahandi district.

According to sources, the local fire services personnel spotted the body of the critically injured youth on the roadside and admitted him to Baliguda Sub-division Hospital, where doctor declared him dead.

After getting information from the locals, Baliguda police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

While the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that youth might have been killed by some miscreants. Further probe into the matter is underway.