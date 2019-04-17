Youth found dead in hotel room at Indradhanu market

Bhubaneswar: The body of a youth was recovered from a hotel under mysterious circumstances in Indrdhanu market complex in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the body of the youth was recovered inside a locked room at the market complex. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

While it is yet to be ascertained whether the youth was murdered or he committed suicide, a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.