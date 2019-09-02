Youth found dead in farmland in Kandhamal; murder suspected

Kandhamal: Police on Monday recovered the body of a youth from an agricultural land at Bhendrapali village in Kandhamal district.

The deceased has been identified as Bimal Kuanr of Daisara village in the district.

Bimal was working in an oil factory in Bangalore and came home yesterday, his father said.

While the exact reason behind the youth’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he was murdered as there were injury marks on his face and body. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

A murder case (76/19) has been registered this regard and a probe has been launched to find out the exact cause behind the youth’s death, the police said.