Youth Falls While Installing Ferris Wheel In Rourkela, Critical

Rourkela: A youth sustained critical injuries after falling from a height of 50-feet while installing a Ferris wheel at Sector 16 in Rourkela city on Sunday. The incident took place at around 10 am today.

As per eyewitnesses, the youth was working without any safety measures atop the Ferris wheel which is being installed at the ground for joyrides during the upcoming Durga Puja.

In the meanwhile, he slipped and hit the iron installations of the giant Ferris wheel. He was immediately rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private medical facility, sources added.

It may be mentioned here that the nowadays fair organisers avoid installing such unsafe joyrides and swings to avoid untoward incidents. If sources are to be beleived, some agents manage to install such joyrides here from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand by greasing the palms of the local authorities.