Youth escapes from police custody in Kalyansinghpur

Rayagada: A youth, accused of attacking an elderly woman and looting her gold ornaments, managed to escape from Kalyansinghpur police station here on Thursday morning.

The accused, Yudisthir Koushalya, was arrested by cops in connection with a loot case. He was held by the police and taken to the station for further interrogation.

However, Yudisthir managed to escape from the custody of Kalyansinghpur police station. Following which, the police have launched a manhunt in the district to nab the accused.