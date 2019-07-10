Youth electrocuted to death in Bolangir

Bolangir: Tension prevailed in Chudapalli village under Bolangir Sadar police limits following the death of a youth who was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electricity wire.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Pradhan (19), of Barapita village. Local alleged that a snapped electricity wire was left unrepaired by the electricity department which caused the incident.

According to sources, Mukesh had came to Chudapalli village for some work when he came in contact with a live electricity wire. He was rushed to Bolangir DHH immediately but doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family of Mukesh also donated his eyes to the hospital which has been praised by the people from different spheres.

Later, scores of locals staged a protest in front of the Electrical Sub Divisional Office by keeping the body in front of the office while demanding compensation for the family of the deceased. They also demanded a probe into the alleged negligence of electricity department officials.

Sources said the protest was withdrawn after the electricity department provided a cheque of Rs 80,000 as compensation and sub-collector Bhairav Singh Patel announced to provide Rs 20,000 from the Red Cross fund.