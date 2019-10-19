Youth dupes over Rs 10L via Cuttack DCP’s fake Fb ID, arrested

Cuttack: Police on Saturday arrested a person on charges of duping people to the tune of Rs 10.13 lakh by misusing Cuttack DCP’s identity with a fake Facebook account.

According to sources, the accused, whose identity is yet to be revealed, using the identity of Cuttack DCP created a Facebook account and duped people to the tune of Rs 10.13 lakh. Acting on the complaints, police swung into action and apprehended the accused from Semiliguda area in Koraput.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded him to court.

