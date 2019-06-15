Youth drowns to death in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A youth drowned to death while taking bath at Kadelapita Pipilimala canal under Belapahar in Jharsuguda district on Saturday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Mohammad Rashid (23).

According to sources, Rashid had gone to his relative’s house in Sriramnagar from where he went to Nuabandha to take bath.

Rashid was taking bath when he slipped into the deep water. As he was not trained in swimming, he went under and drowned to death, sources added.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot, seized the body and registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.