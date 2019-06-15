Youth drowns to death in Jharsuguda

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth drowns to death
Representational Image
7

Jharsuguda: A youth drowned to death while taking bath at Kadelapita Pipilimala canal under Belapahar in Jharsuguda district on Saturday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Mohammad Rashid (23).

Related Posts

Illegal wooden plank laden pick-up van seized in Rourkela,…

Teak wood laden pick-up van seized in Bolangir

Two trucks collide head-on leaving the drivers injured

According to sources, Rashid had gone to his relative’s house in Sriramnagar from where he went to Nuabandha to take bath.

Rashid was taking bath when he slipped into the deep water. As he was not trained in swimming, he went under and drowned to death, sources added.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot, seized the body and registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.