Youth drowns in Kushabhadra river

Khurda: A youth was drowned while taking bath in the Kushabhadra river at Balipatna in Khurda district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Barik of Kulasahi village.

According to sources, Niranjan was taking bath in Kushabhadra river this morning when he slipped into the deep water. However, he was unable to swim back due to heavy current and got drowned.

Locals present near the river spotted the youth being swept away but were unable to rescue him due to heavy current. Later, his body was fished out.