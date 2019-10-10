Youth drowns during idol immersion in Jajpur village

Jajpur: A youth drowned while immersing the idol of Goddess Durga in a water body in Pahanga village in Jajpur district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Debashis Jena of Raharia village under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district. He was studying in Vyasanagar Autonomous College staying at his maternal uncle’s house.

The incident took place when a group of individuals reached the water body to immerse the idol in Dubaigonda area.

After nearly two hours the group spotted Debashis to be missing and immediately swung into action in order to trace him.

However, unable to find him, Debashis’s friends alerted the fire department about the same.

The fire tenders, who rushed to spot, traced Debasis after hours and took him to the Jajpur Road hospital where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.