Youth dies under mysterious circumstances in Deogarh village

Deogarh: A youth, identified as Sachin Sahoo (17), died under mysterious circumstances at Bichanapur village in Deogarh district on Sunday morning.

According to sources, Sachin had gone to his watermelon farmland this morning when he suddenly fell unconscious.

Later, family members spotted him lying in the ground and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Reportedly, the police have registered a case of unnatural death into the incident and launched a probe into the matter.