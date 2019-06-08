Youth dies during ‘counselling’ at Kaniha PS in Angul

Angul: A 25-year-old youth died under suspicious circumstances during ‘counselling’ at the Kaniha police station here on Friday.

The deceased youth Deepak Barik of Baragunduri village was being counselled in the presence of all family members including his wife at the police station when he suddenly collapsed, the police said.

He was immediately rushed to Kaniha hospital where he succumbed.

.According to sources, Deepak had a fight with his wife over some issue following which his wife had lodged a complaint at the local police in this regard. On the basis of the complaint, police had called Deepak to the police station for the settling the case.

A discussion was being held when he suddenly collapsed and fell on the ground.

While police claimed it was a natural death, the deceased’s grandfather alleged that he died after being thrashed by police.