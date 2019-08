Jharsuguda: A youth was killed after being hit by a goods train at Chandanimal area in the district today. His two hands and legs were severed in the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Digambar Shah a native of Chandanimal village.

Local rescued Digambar in a critical condition and rushed him to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

On getting information Jharsuguda railway police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem.