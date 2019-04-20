Youth detained for climbing atop Srimandir’s Nilachakra, removing flag

Puri: Singhadwar Police has detained a youth for climbing atop ‘Nilachakra’ of Puri Srimandir and removing the holy flag on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the devotees and priests of the temple spotted the youth while he was climbing atop ‘Nilachakra’ of Puri Srimandir. The youth then removed the ‘bana’ (holy flag) and attempted to flee the spot.

On being informed, Singhadwar Police reached the spot and took the youth to the police station.

While officials have not revealed the name of the accused, they stated that the accused hail from Bhadrak is said to be mentally unstable. The youth is currently in police custody and undergoing interrogation.

Resentment and palpable tension sparked among the devotees following the incident, sources said.