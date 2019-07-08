Youth dead, two critical as car overturns in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A 28-year-old youth died while two others sustained critical injuries after a car in which they were travelling in overturned in Dhenkanal district on Monday.

The mishap occurred near Jadapal Square on Dhenkanal-Kamakhyanagar main road. The deceased was identified as Suryasiddha Mohapatra, a resident of Puri district.

According to sources, the youth along with two others–Chittaranjan Samantray (27) of Puri and Nirakar Pradhan (28)–were going to Angul from Puri in the car (OD33M-6339) to attend a marriage party.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car lost control over the wheels and rammed into a roadside tree near Jadapal Square at around 6 pm. The car overturned after hitting the tree.

Onlookers rushed to the spot and pulled out Suryasiddha from the mangled car. However, he had already died. The two injured were shifted to Kamakhyanagar hospital.