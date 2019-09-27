Youth critical in murderous attack by miscreants in Balasore

Balasore: A man sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a group of miscreants in Panapana village under Khantapada police limits in Soro of Balasore district.

The victim has been identified as Dilip Das, a resident of Panapana village. Dilip is working in a prawn factory located in Khantapada area.

According to sources, some unidentified miscreants knocked on the door of Dilip’s house late last night However, as soon as he opened the door, they attacked Dilip with sharp weapons in the dark road and fled the spot.

After spotting Dilip drenched in blood, some labourers of the factory initially rushed him to Khantapada Community Health Centre (CHC). Later, Dilip was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Khantapada police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained it is suspected that it could be a fallout of past enmity, sources said.