Youth critical in bear attack in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A youth received grievous injuries in an attack by a wild bear near Kalanga village under Telkoi block of Keonjhar district this morning.

The critically injured youth has been identified as Harekrushna Bisoi.

According to sources, Bisoi had gone to attend nature’s call near Samakoi river when he came across the wild bear. The animal all of a sudden attacked Bisoi injuring him critically.

However, he managed to escape from the clutches of the wild bear and reached the village.

Locals initially rushed him to Telkoi community health centre and later he was shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital as his health condition deteriorated.