Youth critical in attack by miscreants in Khurda

Khurda: A youth sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a group of miscreants at Panchagaon under Airfield police limit in Khurda district on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Muktaraj Guru of the same locality.

According to sources, Guru was walking on the road while some bike-borne miscreants waylaid and stopped him mid-way. Later, when Guru tried to move from the spot the, assailants attacked him with sharp weapons.

Sources said the youth sustained critical injuries on his hand and back in the attack. Spotting Guru in a pool of blood some locals rushed him to the Capital hospital.

Later he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated.

While a complaint in this regard has been lodged in the Airfield police station, a case is yet be registered.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained it is suspected that the incident was a fallout of past enmity, sources added.