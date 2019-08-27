Youth commits suicide over family dispute in Mayurbhanj

Bangiriposhi: An 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide over family dispute at Kuliana village under Bangiriposhi police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Tapas Behera, son of Baidyanath Behera of the district.

According to sources, Tapas had an argument over some issues with his family members on Monday night. Later, he consumed pesticide which had kept in his room.

He was immediately rushed to Kuliana CHC for treatment. Later, he was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead.

The police visited the hospital and got the postmortem of the youth conducted. The police registered a case (29/19) of unnatural death and further investigation was underway.