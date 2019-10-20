Youth commits suicide over family dispute in Mayurbhanj village

Badasahi: A-20-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide over suspected family dispute at Kuldiha village under Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Singh of the same village.

According to sources, Deepak had an argument with his family members over some issues on Friday afternoon. Later, he consumed pesticide which was kept in his room. He was immediately rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead last night.

On intimation, police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem. A case (49/19) of unnatural death has been registered while further investigation is underway.