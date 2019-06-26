Youth commits suicide by jumping before train in Angul

Angul: A youth committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at Kumanda Chandibazar railway station in Angul district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Loknath Sahu, a native of Balam village under Kisinda police limits of Sambalpur district.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth was roaming around the station for a long time. As a train reached the railway station, he jumped before the moving train, leading to his death.

An identity card was recovered from the railway tracks which ascertained his identity.

The police have been alerted about the incident. However, the exact reason behind the suicide was not ascertained immediately.