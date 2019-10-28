Youth charred alive in Keonjhar village

Keonjhar: A youth was charred alive inside his house near Sadha Chhak under Soso police limits in Keonjhar district after a fire broke out here.

The deceased, identified as Sukadev Munda, was working as a clerk at the office of Anandapur Tehsildar.

According to sources, the mishap occurred late last night while Munda was sleeping inside his house. After the flames sparked inside the house, Munda was trapped inside the blazing house and was unable to come out. He was burnt alive inside his house.

On being informed, Fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Cops also seized the charred body for post-mortem.

While the reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained, police have started an investigation into the incident, sources added.