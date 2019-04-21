Youth beats elder brother to death over family feud in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A youth beat his elder brother to death over a family feud at Kerandi village under Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Tularam Majhi, elder brother of the accused, Kuna Majhi.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the brothers-duo over some issue. It took an ugly turn when in a fit of rage Kuna attacked his elder brother Tularam with a wooden plank. As a result, Tularam died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the village and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Reportedly, police have arrested the accused Kuna under relevant Sections of the IPC, the police said.