Youth beats elder brother to death in Keonjhar village

Keonjhar: A youth allegedly thrashed his elder brother to death following a dispute over some trifling at Marandisahi village in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

The accused youth identified as Samara Ho killed his elder brother Jiten, police said.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the brothers-duo over Mahula tree. It took an ugly turn when in a fit of rage Samara attacked his elder brother Jiten with a wooden plank. When opposed, the accused youth also attacked Jiten’s wife and 10-year-old son.

Soon after the incident, the accused youth fled the spot. On being informed about the matter, police along with a scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the injured woman and her son have been admitted to Anandpur hospital.