Youth beaten to death in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A youth was allegedly beaten to death over a trivial issue at Naugaon village in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bandhan Mohanty of the same locality.

According to sources, Bandhan had gone to nearby betel shop last night to buy cigarette. However, the shop owner denied him for the cigarette. Soon an altercation ensued between the duo and the youth attacked the betel shop owner.

The situation took an ugly turn after betel shop owner along with his family members thrashed the youth mercilessly. On being informed about the incident, Naugaon police reached the spot and admitted the youth to the Naugaon CommunityHealth Centre in a critical condition.

The youth, however, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment this morning. Reportedly, police have detained the shop owner for further interrogation into the matter.