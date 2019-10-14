Youth beaten to death in Ganjam village, kin cry foul

Ganjam: A youth was beaten to death allegedly by his friend at Kaniari village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district last night.

The body of the youth, identified as Kartika Pradhan of the same village, was recovered from the verandah of his house this morning. On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Later, family members of the deceased lodged an FIR with the police in this regard.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, family members have alleged murder by his friend.

Reportedly, Kartika had an argument with his friend over some issue on Saturday. Based on this, family members have alleged murder over past enmity. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.