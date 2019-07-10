Youth attempts to rape differently-abled girl in Khurda, held

Khurda: A youth allegedly attempted to outrage the modesty of a differently-abled girl at a crusher unit in Tapang area of Khurda district last night.

The matter came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Sadar police station in this regard. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused youth.

After conducting the medical examination of the victim and the accused, further steps will be taken into the incident, the police said.