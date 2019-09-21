Youth attempts suicide in front of CM’s residence over police inaction, rescued

Bhubaneswar: A youth, who attempted to commit suicide in front of the Chief Minister’s residence (Naveen Niwas) here today, was rescued by the security personnel.

The youth has been identified as Raghunath Ojha (38) of Pahanga village under Niali police limits in Cuttack district.

According to sources, on September 1, a group of villagers had attacked Ojha. Following which he had lodged a plaint with Niali police. However, the police are yet to take any action against the persons involved in the attack on him.

Ojha was trying to douse himself with petrol when the security personnel deployed outside the CM’s residence stopped him from advancing further, sources said.

“Even after 21 days of my complaint, the police have not taken any action into the matter. I have approached Adaspur SDPO and senior police officers urging for action against the wrongdoers but in vain. My family members have been receiving repeated death threats from the accused persons,” Ojha told media persons.

After running from pole to pillar with a hope of getting justice, the youth tried to immolate himself in front of Naveen Niwas today. However, the timely intervention of on-duty security personnel the self-immolation bid by the youth was foiled.