Youth attempts suicide in Cuttack

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth attempts suicide
14

Cuttack: A youth allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into Mahanadi river near Haricahndanpur barrage in Salipur of Cuttack district today.

The youth was identified as Sudarshan Behera of nearby Naiguan village.

Related Posts

20 injured as bus overturns in Jagatsinghpur

OPTCL signs MoU with 6 ITIs for implementation of Dual…

Childline rescues minor boy from Bhubaneswar rly station

According to sources, locals spotted Sudarshan while he jumped into the river and rescued him in a critical condition. He was immediately shifted to a local hospital in Salipur.

The exact reason behind the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that Sudarshan attempted to end his life due to family dispute.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.