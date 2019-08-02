Youth attempts suicide in Cuttack

Cuttack: A youth allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into Mahanadi river near Haricahndanpur barrage in Salipur of Cuttack district today.

The youth was identified as Sudarshan Behera of nearby Naiguan village.

According to sources, locals spotted Sudarshan while he jumped into the river and rescued him in a critical condition. He was immediately shifted to a local hospital in Salipur.

The exact reason behind the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that Sudarshan attempted to end his life due to family dispute.