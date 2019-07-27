Youth attacked with acid in Angul

Angul: A youth sustained critical burn injuries after he was attacked by acid over past enmity at Khandanali area in Angul district last night.

The youth, Kuna Behera of Pipilibahala village, with grievous injuries on his face and body has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, Kuna last night after alighting from a bus was walking towards his house when two youths of the same village identified as Kalia and Bijay Sethi attacked him with acid. Kuna sustained burn injuries on his face, neck, chest and other parts of the body.

He was rescued and rushed to Angul DHH. While a complaint in this regard has been lodged, the police is yet to reach the crime spot till the last report came in.