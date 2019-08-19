Youth attacked, robbed of Rs 50,000 in Jagatsinghpur

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth attacked
2

Paradip: Unidentified bike-borne miscreants attacked a youth and looted Rs 50,000 from him near Balitutha area under Kujang police limits in Jagatsinghpur district today.

According to reports, one Prakash Mohapatra was on his way from a relative’s house when 4-5 miscreants waylaid him in a secluded place and attacked him sharp weapons.

Related Posts

Indian Army recruitment drive in Paradip; 7 held for fake…

50 families marooned as floodwater submerges slum in…

Youth found dead in Sundargarh; murder suspected

The desperadoes then snatched away Rs 50,000 and a gold chain from his neck before speeding from the scene.

Prakash sustained critical injuries in the sudden attack. He was initially rushed to Kujang hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his health condition worsened.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Indian Army recruitment drive in Paradip; 7 held for fake…

50 families marooned as floodwater submerges slum in…

Youth found dead in Sundargarh; murder suspected

1 of 1,954