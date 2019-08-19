Youth attacked, robbed of Rs 50,000 in Jagatsinghpur

Paradip: Unidentified bike-borne miscreants attacked a youth and looted Rs 50,000 from him near Balitutha area under Kujang police limits in Jagatsinghpur district today.

According to reports, one Prakash Mohapatra was on his way from a relative’s house when 4-5 miscreants waylaid him in a secluded place and attacked him sharp weapons.

The desperadoes then snatched away Rs 50,000 and a gold chain from his neck before speeding from the scene.

Prakash sustained critical injuries in the sudden attack. He was initially rushed to Kujang hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his health condition worsened.