Youth arrested for stealing valuables from locked house in city

Bhubaneswar: Badagada Police have arrested a youth on charges of stealing valuables from a locked house at BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar and forwarded him to court today.

The accused person has been identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo (21) of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district.

According to a press note released by Bhubaneswar DCP office, one Soumya Ranjan Prusty of BJB Nagar had lodged a complaint with Badagada Police Station stating that miscreants made away with gold ornaments and other household valuables when he had gone to his in-law’s house on October 10.

Following the complaint, a case (309/19) was registered and after collecting reliable inputs the accused was apprehended along with the seizure of stolen items. The seized articles include several gold and silver ornaments, four wristwatches, the police said.

On being interrogated, the accused confessed to have committed the crime along with four other persons. They have also committed a number of burglaries at BJB Nagar, Bramheswarpatna, Basanta Vihar, Ratnakar Bag, Laxmi Badagada Canal road, the police stated.

As many 13 criminal cases are registered against the arrested person at various police stations, the police said, and added that further probe is underway to know his previous involvement and racket if any.