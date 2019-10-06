Youth arrested for raping minor girl in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Police arrested a youth on Sunday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl at Palei area of Debarish block in Kendrapara district.

The accused has been identified as Panchanan Nath (22) of the same locality.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday, but the matter came to the light after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint today.

According to the complaint, the accused lured the six-year-old girl with chocolates and took her to a deserted place where he outraged her modesty. The girl was later rescued by the locals.

When the family members of the minor girl came to know about her ordeal, they lodged an FIR at the local police station.

Reportedly, police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.