Youth arrested for raping minor girl in Kendrapara

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
raping minor girl
10

Kendrapara: Police arrested a youth on Sunday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl at Palei area of Debarish block in Kendrapara district.

The accused has been identified as Panchanan Nath (22) of the same locality.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday, but the matter came to the light after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint today.

Related Posts

Youth survives crocodile attack in Kendrapara

Wild tuskers spotted roaming on road in Jharsuguda; panic…

Gang-rape victim commits suicide in Bihar

According to the complaint, the accused lured the six-year-old girl with chocolates and took her to a deserted place where he outraged her modesty. The girl was later rescued by the locals.

When the family members of the minor girl came to know about her ordeal, they lodged an FIR at the local police station.

Reportedly, police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Youth survives crocodile attack in Kendrapara

Wild tuskers spotted roaming on road in Jharsuguda; panic…

Gang-rape victim commits suicide in Bihar

1 of 2,373