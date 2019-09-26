Youth arrested for misbehaving with minor girl in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Kharavela Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested a youth for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl in his locality here in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Saudagara Paswana, a resident of Satyanagar.

According to sources, the incident occurred while the girl was taking a bath in her house when the youth allegedly barged into the bathroom and misbehaved with her.

Upon knowing about the traumatic experience, the victim’s family members lodged a complaint at Kharavela Nagar Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police started an investigation into the matter and eventually arrested Saudagar, sources said.

